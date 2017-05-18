Former greyhound track falls into disrepair in Waterloo
The eyesore that used to be the Waterloo Greyhound Park has fallen into disrepair while two groups with a claim on it battle in court. The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports city officials have stopped issuing citations for broken windows, overgrown weeds and graffiti until the legal dispute between the National Cattle Congress and the Sac and Fox Tribe of the Mississippi in Iowa.
