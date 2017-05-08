Courts for May 6
Lloyd James Rosenau, Jr., 44, of Marshall, appeared in Lyon County District Court May 1 on three counts of fifth degree controlled substance crime charges, third degree driving while impaired, escape from custody, failure to provide proof of insurance and possession of drug paraphernalia charges. A complaint alleges Rosenau possessed drugs, drove while impaired, and fled from law enforcement on April 13 in Marshall.
