Courts for May 6

Lloyd James Rosenau, Jr., 44, of Marshall, appeared in Lyon County District Court May 1 on three counts of fifth degree controlled substance crime charges, third degree driving while impaired, escape from custody, failure to provide proof of insurance and possession of drug paraphernalia charges. A complaint alleges Rosenau possessed drugs, drove while impaired, and fled from law enforcement on April 13 in Marshall.

