At least 5 injured in roll over crash...

At least 5 injured in roll over crash, 1 charged

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KWWL-TV Waterloo

Deputies from the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office responded to a pickup truck that had crashed and rolled over into a ditch near the intersection of Weiden Road and Rottinghaus Road in rural Waterloo around 12:30 a.m. The pickup truck was being driven by 19-year-old Jesse Hall of Cedar Falls. Six people were in the truck and five were taken to Covenant Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waterloo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Witness says he saw missing Iowa girls after th... (Jul '12) Wed news 488
News Similarities between Indiana murders & Lyric an... Wed news 2
weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Mor... Jan '17 moore 1
News Proposed Black Hawk County wind farm sees oppos... Jan '17 Randy Nieman 1
News Two Arrested on Kidnapping Charges (Aug '07) Dec '16 TRUTH TELLER 18
looking for a person Dec '16 TRUTH TELLER 1
News Efforts to stop gang violence in Waterloo (Aug '08) Dec '16 TRUTH TELLER 26
See all Waterloo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waterloo Forum Now

Waterloo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waterloo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Waterloo, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,993 • Total comments across all topics: 280,774,674

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC