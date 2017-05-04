At least 5 injured in roll over crash, 1 charged
Deputies from the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office responded to a pickup truck that had crashed and rolled over into a ditch near the intersection of Weiden Road and Rottinghaus Road in rural Waterloo around 12:30 a.m. The pickup truck was being driven by 19-year-old Jesse Hall of Cedar Falls. Six people were in the truck and five were taken to Covenant Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.
