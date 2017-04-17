Walmart offers grocery pickup services in Cedar Valley
Walmart is launching its online grocery pickup service at the Waterloo and Cedar Falls Walmart stores. The free service enables customers to order groceries online and pick them up at their local store without even leaving their cars.
