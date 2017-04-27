Vandals target car windows in Waterloo

Thursday Apr 27 Read more: KWWL-TV Waterloo

Waterloo police are investigating a rash of car windows being shot out overnight Wednesday. Police say they've received more than a dozen reports of car windows that were damaged by vandals in the north side of Waterloo.

Waterloo, IA

