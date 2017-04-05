Rural EMS crisis in Iowa, new buildin...

Rural EMS crisis in Iowa, new building "vital"

Waiting more than 40 minutes for help in the middle of an emergency, that could be the reality for one eastern Iowa town. The town of Sumner says they're running out of money to build a new Emergency Management System's building, but that's not all.

