Petco closing in Waterloo

Petco closing in Waterloo

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: KWWL-TV Waterloo

A local pet store will be closing the doors in June. Petco in the crossroads area in Waterloo will be closing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waterloo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Witness says he saw missing Iowa girls after th... (Jul '12) Mar 30 Watcher4473 487
News Similarities between Indiana murders & Lyric an... Mar '17 Krasmussen12 1
weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Mor... Jan '17 moore 1
News Proposed Black Hawk County wind farm sees oppos... Jan '17 Randy Nieman 1
News Two Arrested on Kidnapping Charges (Aug '07) Dec '16 TRUTH TELLER 18
looking for a person Dec '16 TRUTH TELLER 1
News Efforts to stop gang violence in Waterloo (Aug '08) Dec '16 TRUTH TELLER 26
See all Waterloo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waterloo Forum Now

Waterloo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waterloo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
 

Waterloo, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,776 • Total comments across all topics: 280,413,255

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC