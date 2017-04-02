People concerned about excessive littering and dumping
People who live on Osage Avenue between Waterloo and Evansdale are upset about other people dumping off their unwanted items. Near the Osage Avenue and Skyview Road intersection, several discarded items like old milk jugs, pizza boxes, household appliances, plastic sacks, and clothes were left in the ditch for someone else to come and pick up.
