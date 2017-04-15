Over 51K WWI pledge cards found in Waterloo
Volunteers have been sorting through file card drawers that contain tens of thousands of donation pledge cards from Waterloo families who donated multiple times to war bond drives to support the nation during World War I. The pledge cards were discovered in an attic of Veterans Memorial Hall by U.S. Air Force veteran Dick Hastings. Hastings and a couple dozen members of the Northeast Iowa Genealogical Society have been cleaning, organizing, documenting and compiling information from the pledge cards on computer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.
Add your comments below
Waterloo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Witness says he saw missing Iowa girls after th... (Jul '12)
|Mar 30
|Watcher4473
|487
|Similarities between Indiana murders & Lyric an...
|Mar '17
|Krasmussen12
|1
|weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Mor...
|Jan '17
|moore
|1
|Proposed Black Hawk County wind farm sees oppos...
|Jan '17
|Randy Nieman
|1
|Two Arrested on Kidnapping Charges (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|TRUTH TELLER
|18
|looking for a person
|Dec '16
|TRUTH TELLER
|1
|Efforts to stop gang violence in Waterloo (Aug '08)
|Dec '16
|TRUTH TELLER
|26
Find what you want!
Search Waterloo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC