Over 51K WWI pledge cards found in Waterloo

Volunteers have been sorting through file card drawers that contain tens of thousands of donation pledge cards from Waterloo families who donated multiple times to war bond drives to support the nation during World War I. The pledge cards were discovered in an attic of Veterans Memorial Hall by U.S. Air Force veteran Dick Hastings. Hastings and a couple dozen members of the Northeast Iowa Genealogical Society have been cleaning, organizing, documenting and compiling information from the pledge cards on computer.

