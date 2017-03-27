Northeast Iowa weavers & spinners guild

The Northeast Iowa Weavers and Spinners Guild will host its annual Spring event on Saturday, April 22nd from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Sunday, April 23 from noon until 4 p.m. at 3257 W. 4th Street in Waterloo . Guild artisans will be demonstrating on weaving looms and spinning wheels.

