Iowa student's invention helps pigs avoid getting squished
The story of how an Iowa college student came to invent life-saving wearable technology for pigs sounds a bit like an infomercial. Matthew Rooda was working in a massive swine-raising operation while going to school and grew increasingly frustrated with how many piglets were being crushed to death by unwitting sows, The Des Moines Register reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Waterloo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Witness says he saw missing Iowa girls after th... (Jul '12)
|Thu
|Watcher4473
|487
|Similarities between Indiana murders & Lyric an...
|Mar 9
|Krasmussen12
|1
|weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Mor...
|Jan '17
|moore
|1
|Proposed Black Hawk County wind farm sees oppos...
|Jan '17
|Randy Nieman
|1
|Two Arrested on Kidnapping Charges (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|TRUTH TELLER
|18
|looking for a person
|Dec '16
|TRUTH TELLER
|1
|Efforts to stop gang violence in Waterloo (Aug '08)
|Dec '16
|TRUTH TELLER
|26
Find what you want!
Search Waterloo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC