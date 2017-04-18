Home deemed chronic nuisance for a second time
The Waterloo home, 520 Elm Street, has been deemed a chronic nuisance property by the city not once, but twice in less than 2 years. Police say they are called to the home all too often for multiple shootings, weapon violations, noise complaints, and suspicious activity.
