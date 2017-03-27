Gallery talk planned April 17 for new art exhibit
WATERLOOHawkeye Community College will host artist Naomi B. McCormick, Ph.D., for a gallery talk on Monday, April 17, at 1:00 p.m. in Black Hawk Hall on Hawkeye's Main Campus, 1501 East Orange Road, Waterloo. The exhibit, Japan: A Visual Journey, is McCormick's first solo exhibition and features drawings and paintings inspired by a month-long trip to Japan with her husband in 2016.
