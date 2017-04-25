Entries being accepted for 16th Annual BBQ Loo and Blues Too
Details have been announced for the 16th Annual BBQ Loo and Blues Too! event in Waterloo. The contest will be held Friday, July 14 at 5 p.m. at Lincoln Park.
