Dr. Andy McGuire announces candidacy ...

Dr. Andy McGuire announces candidacy for Iowa Governor

Monday Apr 10

Dr. Andy McGuire announced this morning she is running for Governor of Iowa through an online video . McGuire was born in Waterloo, and served as chair of the Iowa Democratic Party from 2015-2016.

