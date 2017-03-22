Woman charged with arson
According to a Waterloo police report, a 29-year-old woman is accused of dousing another woman and her vehicle with gasoline and threatening to set it on fire Tuesday. The report indicates Traynetta Monique Ford, 29, put gas on Yoshida Denise Thomas and threatened to burn and kill her inside a Waterloo convenience store.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.
Add your comments below
Waterloo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Similarities between Indiana murders & Lyric an...
|Mar 9
|Krasmussen12
|1
|weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Mor...
|Jan '17
|moore
|1
|Proposed Black Hawk County wind farm sees oppos...
|Jan '17
|Randy Nieman
|1
|Two Arrested on Kidnapping Charges (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|TRUTH TELLER
|18
|looking for a person
|Dec '16
|TRUTH TELLER
|1
|Efforts to stop gang violence in Waterloo (Aug '08)
|Dec '16
|TRUTH TELLER
|26
|recent breakin at an apartment Waterloo Paper... (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|TRUTH TELLER
|20
Find what you want!
Search Waterloo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC