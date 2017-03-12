Winter storm hits Waterloo
"They'll get slick in the covered, protected areas and bridges probably," said Barry Thede, Waterloo DOT. "If the wind dies down, yes it will build up on the road, but if the wind picks up like it is it will blow off."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waterloo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Similarities between Indiana murders & Lyric an...
|Mar 9
|Krasmussen12
|1
|weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Mor...
|Jan '17
|moore
|1
|Proposed Black Hawk County wind farm sees oppos...
|Jan '17
|Randy Nieman
|1
|Two Arrested on Kidnapping Charges (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|TRUTH TELLER
|18
|looking for a person
|Dec '16
|TRUTH TELLER
|1
|Efforts to stop gang violence in Waterloo (Aug '08)
|Dec '16
|TRUTH TELLER
|26
|recent breakin at an apartment Waterloo Paper... (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|TRUTH TELLER
|20
Find what you want!
Search Waterloo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC