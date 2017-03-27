Waterloo to not refund fee for recycling sent to landfill

The Waterloo City Council has voted not to refund a fee to residents after material they sorted for recycling for two months was dumped in a landfill. The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that City Council members voted 4-3 on Monday to reject paying $6 back to each of the curbside recycling service customers whose cardboard, cans, newspapers and plastics were taken to the landfill in December and January.

