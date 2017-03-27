Waterloo to not refund fee for recycl...

Waterloo to not refund fee for recycling sent to landfill

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: KCRG

The Waterloo City Council has voted not to refund a fee to residents after material they sorted for recycling for two months was dumped in a landfill. The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that City Council members voted 4-3 on Monday to reject paying $6 back to each of the curbside recycling service customers whose cardboard, cans, newspapers and plastics were taken to the landfill in December and January.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waterloo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Similarities between Indiana murders & Lyric an... Mar 9 Krasmussen12 1
weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Mor... Jan '17 moore 1
News Proposed Black Hawk County wind farm sees oppos... Jan '17 Randy Nieman 1
News Two Arrested on Kidnapping Charges (Aug '07) Dec '16 TRUTH TELLER 18
looking for a person Dec '16 TRUTH TELLER 1
News Efforts to stop gang violence in Waterloo (Aug '08) Dec '16 TRUTH TELLER 26
recent breakin at an apartment Waterloo Paper... (Jul '09) Dec '16 TRUTH TELLER 20
See all Waterloo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waterloo Forum Now

Waterloo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waterloo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
  1. Oakland
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Waterloo, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,752 • Total comments across all topics: 279,916,123

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC