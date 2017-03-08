Victim suffers bullet wound to the butt in Waterloo shooting
A Cedar Rapids man who was shot in the behind Tuesday is in stable condition at Unity Point, Allen Hospital Emergency Dept. At 10:07 am Tuesday morning, officers were dispatched to W. 4th Street and Western Ave in Waterloo with word that someone was shot.
