St. Vincent de Paul asking for 65K for new trucks
St. Vincent de Paul's trucks are used to pick up donations that are distributed at the stores to disadvantaged people in the area at no cost. "There's a lot of people that are hurting out there," said Keith Keirin, Waterloo.
