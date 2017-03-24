Mayor Hart gives optimistic message on Waterloo's growth
Mayor Quentin Hart made clear his focus on the future of the city of Waterloo-with a renewed sense of optimism and progress in his State of the City address Friday morning. Mayor Hart gave his State of the City at the Cedar Valley SportsPlex.
