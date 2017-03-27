Matthew Allison Jacobs
Matthew Allison Jacobs, 20, of McGregor, Iowa died Sunday, March 19, 2017 at his home in McGregor, Iowa. Matthew was born on April 11, 1996 to Sherrie Hallberg in Waterloo, Iowa.
