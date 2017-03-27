Man completes Vietnam War - face with a name' photo project
A Janesville man set out to put faces to the names of the Iowans who served in Vietnam but never came home. Finding images of hundreds of men who died decades ago was no easy feat for Tom Brickman and his daughter.
Start the conversation
