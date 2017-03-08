KWWL: March tornadoes strange but not unheard of
Several Iowans heard the tornado sirens earlier than they normally do for the season this week, as several people braced for tornadoes in places like Seymour. "It's very surprising for the beginning of March to have this kind of an outbreak here across eastern Iowa, because it technically still is winter," KWWL Meteorologist Kyle Kiel said.
