Jury finds Lindsey Jr. guilty in shooting of 9-year-old

A Black Hawk County jury found a Waterloo man guilty in a December shooting that injured a 9-year-old boy. The Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier reports the jury on Monday found 21-year-old Mar'yo Lindsey, Jr. guilty of intimidation with a weapon, willful injury causing bodily injury, felon in possession of a firearm going armed and carrying weapons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.