Iowa farmers helping nearby states
A group of Black Hawk County-area farmers are on their way to Oklahoma to help fellow farmers and ranchers, affected by recent fires and drought. Russell Seekins of the Hudson area says five drivers left Waterloo around 7:00 a.m. Thursday, and they're hauling five loads of hay.
