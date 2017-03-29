Home explosion at Waterloo home
UPDATE: Waterloo Fire crews responded to a home explosion just after 9 pm, Wednesday night at the corner of South and 9th Streets. Treloar says the home is a total loss and the structure of the home was compromised by the explosion making it unsafe for crews to investigate the explosion at this time.
