Home explosion at Waterloo home

23 hrs ago

UPDATE: Waterloo Fire crews responded to a home explosion just after 9 pm, Wednesday night at the corner of South and 9th Streets. Treloar says the home is a total loss and the structure of the home was compromised by the explosion making it unsafe for crews to investigate the explosion at this time.

