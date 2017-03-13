Hawkeye Community College to host career fair March 29
The Hawkeye Community College Career Fair will be held on Wednesday, March 29, from 2:30-5:30 p.m. in the Health Education and Services Center on Hawkeye's Main Campus, 1501 East Orange Road, Waterloo. The event is free and open to the public.
