Group plans $1.2M renovations at 4 historic Waterloo homes
A group is planning to invest $1.2 million to renovate four historic homes in a Waterloo neighborhood and is seeking city help in creating a historic district. The Courier reports that City Council members are expected Monday to consider an agreement for JSA Development to invest the money for the homes in the Walnut Neighborhood.
