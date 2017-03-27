Family escapes Iowa home explosion

21 hrs ago

The Waterloo fire marshall is trying to determine what caused a fire that followed an explosion at a house about 9:30 Wednesday night. KCRG-TV reports Waterloo fire officials said the house at 1102 South Street appeared to have been damaged by a natural gas explosion.

