Explosion tears through Iowa house, i...

Explosion tears through Iowa house, injuring mom, kids

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KWWL-TV Waterloo

Authorities say a woman and four children were taken to a hospital after an explosion ripped through their Waterloo home, starting a fire. The blast occurred just after 9 p.m. Wednesday when the woman turned on the oven.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waterloo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Similarities between Indiana murders & Lyric an... Mar 9 Krasmussen12 1
weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Mor... Jan '17 moore 1
News Proposed Black Hawk County wind farm sees oppos... Jan '17 Randy Nieman 1
News Two Arrested on Kidnapping Charges (Aug '07) Dec '16 TRUTH TELLER 18
looking for a person Dec '16 TRUTH TELLER 1
News Efforts to stop gang violence in Waterloo (Aug '08) Dec '16 TRUTH TELLER 26
recent breakin at an apartment Waterloo Paper... (Jul '09) Dec '16 TRUTH TELLER 20
See all Waterloo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waterloo Forum Now

Waterloo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waterloo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Climate Change
  2. Iran
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Waterloo, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,448 • Total comments across all topics: 279,932,796

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC