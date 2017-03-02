Dog rescued from Cedar River officially adopted
The story begins just short of a month ago when onlookers spotted a large dog struggling to keep her head above the frigid Cedar River in Waterloo. That's when two fishermen, already on the river, sprang into action, grabbed the dog and pulled all 90 pounds of her into their boat.
