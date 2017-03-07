Cedar Falls Fire Department's staffing questioned
One Cedar Falls man, who is a Waterloo firefighter brought his worries to the Cedar Falls City Council meeting on Monday. "Yes, if there were more firefighters that were staffed on shift daily, there is greater chance that they are able to respond to these incidences in a quicker manner.
