Cancer foundation receives thousands ...

Cancer foundation receives thousands in donations after Monday theft

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: KWWL-TV Waterloo

More than $1,000 in donations for the Austin Strong Foundation was among the items stolen from Sally's on Broadway. "Immediately after your story aired someone reached out to the Austin Strong Foundation to Austin's mother and said you need to call me right away please we'd like to make a donation and it was a gentleman from Waterloo and he said my wife and I would like to send $1,000 where do we send it to," says Sally Deeb, Owner of Sally's on Broadway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waterloo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Similarities between Indiana murders & Lyric an... Mar 9 Krasmussen12 1
weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Mor... Jan '17 moore 1
News Proposed Black Hawk County wind farm sees oppos... Jan '17 Randy Nieman 1
News Two Arrested on Kidnapping Charges (Aug '07) Dec '16 TRUTH TELLER 18
looking for a person Dec '16 TRUTH TELLER 1
News Efforts to stop gang violence in Waterloo (Aug '08) Dec '16 TRUTH TELLER 26
recent breakin at an apartment Waterloo Paper... (Jul '09) Dec '16 TRUTH TELLER 20
See all Waterloo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waterloo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Black Hawk County was issued at March 12 at 7:23PM CDT

Waterloo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waterloo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Waterloo, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,955 • Total comments across all topics: 279,503,039

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC