Cancer foundation receives thousands in donations after Monday theft
More than $1,000 in donations for the Austin Strong Foundation was among the items stolen from Sally's on Broadway. "Immediately after your story aired someone reached out to the Austin Strong Foundation to Austin's mother and said you need to call me right away please we'd like to make a donation and it was a gentleman from Waterloo and he said my wife and I would like to send $1,000 where do we send it to," says Sally Deeb, Owner of Sally's on Broadway.
