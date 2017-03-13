Brinker Lake expansion area opens

Brinker Lake expansion area opens

Boaters at popular Brinker Lake in Waterloo will have more room to roam as officials remove a buoy line that had cut off access to a large area where a company had been mining sand and gravel. The Courier reports that BMC Aggregates turned over more than 50 acres of surface water on the lake at George Wyth State Park to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources on Wednesday.

