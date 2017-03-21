After 8 years, a cloud gets its day in the sun

The original photo of the dramatic and sinewy cloud formation was taken by Jane Wiggins of Waterloo, Iowa, and posted on the Cloud Appreciation Society site. Similar photos were submitted from all over the world to the site, which is run by a Gavin Pretor-Pinney, a British cloud-obsessed philosopher and author of the witty and Cloudspotters Guide .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.