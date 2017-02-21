Waterloo museum prepares World War I exhibit

The United States entered it to make the world "safe for democracy," only to have to fight totalitarianism again a quarter century later. For America, it started 100 years ago this year, and the Grout Museum District is preparing for a centennial exhibition of the many uniforms and artifacts it has collected over the past several decades from families of local residents, the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.