Waterloo man accused of killing father takes plea deal
The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that 28-year-old Rashod Aldridge entered Alford pleas Monday to charges of voluntary manslaughter and two counts of going armed with intent. Under an Alford plea, a defendant maintains innocence but acknowledges prosecutors have enough evidence for conviction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.
Add your comments below
Waterloo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Mor...
|Jan 22
|moore
|1
|Proposed Black Hawk County wind farm sees oppos...
|Jan '17
|Randy Nieman
|1
|Two Arrested on Kidnapping Charges (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|TRUTH TELLER
|18
|looking for a person
|Dec '16
|TRUTH TELLER
|1
|Efforts to stop gang violence in Waterloo (Aug '08)
|Dec '16
|TRUTH TELLER
|26
|recent breakin at an apartment Waterloo Paper... (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|TRUTH TELLER
|20
|Witness says he saw missing Iowa girls after th... (Jul '12)
|Nov '16
|Budlight Bambi
|486
Find what you want!
Search Waterloo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC