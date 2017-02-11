Waterloo firefighters deliver baby in ambulance
Chief Moore says firefighters and other first responders were called to a home on Williams Drive at some point Saturday for a woman giving labor. At last check, the baby and mother are at Covenant Hospital, and both mom and newborn son are doing well.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waterloo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Mor...
|Jan 22
|moore
|1
|Proposed Black Hawk County wind farm sees oppos...
|Jan '17
|Randy Nieman
|1
|Two Arrested on Kidnapping Charges (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|TRUTH TELLER
|18
|looking for a person
|Dec '16
|TRUTH TELLER
|1
|Efforts to stop gang violence in Waterloo (Aug '08)
|Dec '16
|TRUTH TELLER
|26
|recent breakin at an apartment Waterloo Paper... (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|TRUTH TELLER
|20
|Witness says he saw missing Iowa girls after th... (Jul '12)
|Nov '16
|Budlight Bambi
|486
Find what you want!
Search Waterloo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC