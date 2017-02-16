Waterloo East Boys rally falls short to #4 Dubuque Senior
Fourth Ranked Dubuque Senior led by 14 points over Waterloo East after the first period tonight at Fred J. Miller Gymnasium in Waterloo. The underdog Trojans battled and cut the deficit to three late in the fourth quarter.
