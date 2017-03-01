Sullivan brothers statue moved to Waterloo high school
In this photo taken Feb. 22, 2017, Black Hawk Memorial's Shawn Scoles guides the statue of the Virgin Mary honoring the Sullivan brothers in the front of the Columbus High Schoo in Waterloo, Iowa. The five Sullivan siblings died after their ship, the cruiser USS Juneau, was sunk by the Japanese during World War II.
