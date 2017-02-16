Multiple reports of thefts and burglaries in Bremer County
The Bremer County Sheriff's Office has received multiple reports of thefts and burglaries to buildings on rural properties over the last two weeks. On Friday February 10, 2017 the Bremer County Sheriff's Office executed search warrants at a residence located 2841 Logan Avenue and a storage unit in Waterloo.
