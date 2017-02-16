More
For those in the snow removal business, "Well it doesn't do much good as far as generating an income, but gives us an opportunity plan, do a lot of estimates right now, and get ready for spring," said Cedar Valley Lawn Care's Randy Vandersee. But that lack of snow also, means snowmobiles aren't getting anywhere.
