Man shot in Waterloo standoff faces 2 charges
Authorities have charged a 48-year-old man who was shot by an officer or officers in Waterloo after he took over a convenience store. The Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a news release Tuesday that Joseph Manuele is charged with felony going armed with intent and with a misdemeanor weapons count.
