Kent Beiner
Kent D. Beiner, 60, of Dike, Iowa graduated to eternal life on Thursday, February 2, 2017 at the Cedar Valley Hospice House in Waterloo, Iowa. Kent Dee Beiner, son of William and Dixie Trees Beiner, was born to this life on November 3, 1956 in Cresco, Iowa.
