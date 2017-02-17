John "Jack" Shoup Jr., 78, of Reinbeck, passed away on Tuesday, February 7th at his home in Reinbeck while under the care of Cedar Valley Hospice. Visitation was held on Sunday, February 12th from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Union Congregational United Church of Christ, 225 Broad St., Reinbeck, with a Masonic Service beginning at 7:00 PM.

