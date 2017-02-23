John Deere to eliminate admission fee at all attractions, including museum in Waterloo
John Deere announced today that starting March 1, they'll be offering free admission and extended hours at all of their attractions, including the John Deere Tractor & Engine Museum in Waterloo. "Our facilities are a catalyst for tourism in the region," said Brigitte Tapscott, manager, John Deere Attractions, in a press release sent out Thursday morning..
