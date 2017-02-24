Iowa woman desperately searches for her grandfather's flag
Lori Harvey is looking for her grandfather's flag, which was laid on his casket, and was mistakenly sold at an estate sale. "It mean's the world to me because it was my grandfather's flag," said Harvey.
