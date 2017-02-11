Homeless shelter for veterans nears completion in Waterloo
A Waterloo homeless shelter for veterans is expected to be open this month, thanks to donations from several sources, including President Donald Trump's foundation. Tim Combs of Americans for Independent Living tells The Courier his organization is working on final touches for the home.
