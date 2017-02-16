Golf courses opening Saturday in Waterloo
Waterloo's three municipal golf courses are set to open this weekend thanks to an early warm-up in eastern Iowa. The city's Leisure Services Commission says South Hills, Gates Park and Irv Warren Memorial will all open this Saturday, February 18 at 10 a.m. It is the earliest opening date ever for the courses.
